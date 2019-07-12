-
Probe into racial attack against model Mirriam Ngomani under way
Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador
ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament
Minister Didiza accused of not intervening in Mtwalume arson attack
SAHRC, City of CT to 'find solution' on fining the homeless
'We'll see what happens' - Zuma on state capture inquiry appearance
9 people killed in Mpumalanga crash
It’s understood all nine passengers were in the minibus taxi when it collided with a truck.
JOHANNESBURG – Nine people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N11 Road between Middleburg and Hendrina, in Mpumalanga.
In a statement released on Friday night, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said the cause of the accident was unknown.
“The road is currently closed for traffic as the emergency personnel are still working at the scene. “
It’s understood all nine passengers were in the minibus taxi when it collided with a truck.
“Eight of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition. They are believed to be employees at a nearby mine,” the statement added.
