9 people killed in Mpumalanga crash

It’s understood all nine passengers were in the minibus taxi when it collided with a truck.

JOHANNESBURG – Nine people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N11 Road between Middleburg and Hendrina, in Mpumalanga.

In a statement released on Friday night, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said the cause of the accident was unknown.

“The road is currently closed for traffic as the emergency personnel are still working at the scene. “

“Eight of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition. They are believed to be employees at a nearby mine,” the statement added.