70 people recovering after gas leakage in Olifanysfontein building
Ekhurhuleni emergency services said they responded to the incident on Friday morning and identified an ammonia gas that leaked through the pipeline system.
JOHANNESBURG - Seventy people were recovering in hospital following a gas leakage at a building in Olifantsfontein on Friday.
Fifty people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated on the scene.
Emergency services' William Tladi said two patients were in a serious condition.
“The technicians managed to contain and stop the leakage and we had to basically evacuate all inside the company.”
