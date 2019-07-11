Zweli Mkhize denies soliciting funds from PIC for ANC

The minister, in a statement on Thursday, said as the ANC treasurer-general he never asked for funding from any state-owned entity including the PIC.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied requesting funding from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) when he was the African National Congress’ (ANC) treasurer-general.

On Wednesday, the former CEO of the corporation Dr Dan Matjila told the PIC inquiry that Mkhize asked him to fund the activities of the ANC’s 8 January event in 2016. Matjila said he turned down the request.

Mkhize, in a statement on Thursday, said he never asked for funding from any state-owned entity, including the PIC, as the ANC treasurer-general.

“I understand these allegations emanate from testimony and proceedings at the PIC inquiry under way in Pretoria. I wish to categorically state that at no point did I or the treasurer-general’s office request funding from any state-owned entity, including the PIC,” the statement read.

The minister said it was publicly known that the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) facilitates engagements between the business community and political leaders. He added as political parties they raised funds from individuals and companies who were supporters of the ANC.

Mkhize said he had no recollection of sending Matjila a message.

“While I do not have any recollection of sending former CEO Mr Dan Matjila a message, it is highly likely that he may have received an invitation as an individual to one of the PBF-hosted breakfasts or dinners. Seats to these events can be purchased from R1,000. In the case of the breakfasts, they sometimes take place on the sidelines on the ANC’s 8 Januar event,” Mkhize said.

While Matjila told the PIC inquiry that he facilitated the request for funding by contacting several businesses, Mkhize also denied this.

“By extending an invitation to any of our events, the ANC does not, in any way whatsoever, expect the invitee, including Mr Matjila, to solicit funds for the organisation from a state-owned entity.”

