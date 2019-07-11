Zandile Gumede’s supporters plan to take protest to KZN ANC headquarters

Several demonstrators were arrested on Thursday morning during protests in the city centre demanding eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's reinstatement.

JOHANNESBURG – Embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters said that they were planning to take their protest to the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in the province.

Several demonstrators were arrested on Thursday morning during protests in the city centre demanding Gumede's reinstatement.

Scuffles broke out between the group and police leading to the arrest of a journalist who was reporting on the protest.

Gumede's leave has been extended while she faces corruption charges linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.

Protest leader Sduduzo Magwaza, said that Gumede was being victimised.

“We’re going to move to the provincial office to demand that our mayor must go back to work and then the regional task team that was imposed on us by the provincial executive committee is nullified and the team led by comrade Zandile Gumede is back in the office.”

Gumede's spokesperson, Nkosenhle Madlala, said the mayor still hoped to return to her position.