Worcester authorities still totaling up cost of gas tanker explosion

Six people, including two firefighters and a security guard, were injured when an explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

A screengrab of a gas tanker exploding in Worcester on 10 July 2019.
A screengrab of a gas tanker exploding in Worcester on 10 July 2019.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The cost of damages caused during a gas tanker explosion in Worcester has not yet been determined.

Six people, including two firefighters and a security guard, were injured when an explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

It's believed the gas tanker was involved in an accident and caught fire shortly after.

Traffic lights, vehicles and five buildings were completely destroyed.

By late yesterday afternoon, fire crews were still conducting damage assessments.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent Styan: "The municipality has had a meeting with the affected businesses and obviously its had quite an impact - the blast occurred in the industrial area, so a lot of businesses have been severely damaged and five buildings completely destroyed. The area is still closed off to the public and the municipality is still working to restore the electricity and water in the area."

