Water, electricity restored in Worcester after gas tanker explosion

Six people, including two firefighters and a security guard, were injured when an explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Water and electricity supply on Thursday was restored in Worcester's industrial area following a gas tank explosion.

It's believed the gas tanker was involved in an accident and caught fire shortly after.

Traffic lights, vehicles and nine buildings were completely destroyed.

The cost of the damages was not yet been determined.

“The area was opened to the public and firefighters were looking at the structures and what can be done to save the damaged buildings,” said Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent Styan.