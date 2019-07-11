Water, electricity restored in Worcester after gas tanker explosion
Six people, including two firefighters and a security guard, were injured when an explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Water and electricity supply on Thursday was restored in Worcester's industrial area following a gas tank explosion.
Six people, including two firefighters and a security guard, were injured when an explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.
It's believed the gas tanker was involved in an accident and caught fire shortly after.
Traffic lights, vehicles and nine buildings were completely destroyed.
The cost of the damages was not yet been determined.
“The area was opened to the public and firefighters were looking at the structures and what can be done to save the damaged buildings,” said Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent Styan.
Popular in Local
-
Brakpan mom, three children found dead in home
-
NHI Bill heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Durban police clash with Zandile Gumede supporters
-
Mkhwebane failed to report facts on Sars 'rogue unit' - Gordhan's lawyers
-
Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina defends remarks over Gordhan's appointment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.