Van Straaten joins Kings coaching staff

Van Straaten was previously the kicking coach of the Australian national team and was recently the defence and kicking coach of Super Rugby side, for the Sharks.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings have appointed former Springbok Braam van Straaten as the franchise defence and kicking coach.

🔴 WELCOME BRAAM ⚫

Our coaching staff has been bolstered with the appointment of ex-Springbok, Braam van Straaten, who has taken up the role of Defence, Kicking, Exits & Aerial Skills Coach.

Welcome to the #KingsFamily Braam!

Read more: https://t.co/kQtZJUmeRp#TeamFirst pic.twitter.com/AheJ6trde7 — Isuzu Southern Kings (@SouthernKingsSA) July 11, 2019

Van Straaten was previously the kicking coach of the Australian national team and was recently the defence and kicking coach of Super Rugby side, for the Sharks.

“We have set our sights on creating a quality side at the Southern Kings that boasts not only quality players but quality coaching personnel as well. As such, we have ensured that we recruit some of the best specialists in key management positions – and Braam is one of those internationally sought-after individuals we are proud to have brought on board,” said Southern Kings chairman Loyiso Dotwana.

“He comes with a great track record, and we are looking forward to him making a great contribution to key areas of play – defence and kicking. He will obviously work closely with our director of high performance, Robbi Kempson, and our soon-to-be-appointed head coach.”

Dotwana added that interviews for the Southern Kings head coach position have officially commenced.

“Our rugby committee has shortlisted candidates who will be interviewed by the interview panel for the head coach position, and the interviewing process has commenced."

“At this stage, we cannot divulge the list of candidates on our shortlist as some of these applicants are still under contract elsewhere. We are, however, quite pleased with the calibre of interviewees who have been shortlisted. We have no doubt that the successful candidate will be the right fit for the direction this franchise is embarking on. We hope to make an announcement on the new head coach by the end of July.”