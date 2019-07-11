US to probe alleged abuse of migrant children by border agents
The girl said in her account that "she felt embarrassed as the officer was speaking in English to other officers and laughing," NBC reported.
LOS ANGELES – US authorities said Wednesday they are investigating allegations of abuse of migrant children by border agents, including the groping of a Honduran teenage girl, at a facility near the southern border with Mexico.
The allegations were reported by NBC News, which cited official reports of the incidents - including the children's accounts - at a Customs and Border Protection facility in Yuma, Arizona, where the migrants were held.
One incident involved a 15-year-old girl from Honduras, who alleged that a border agent put his hand inside her bra, then pulled down her underwear and groped her in front of other migrants and officials during what NBC News said should have been a routine pat-down.
The girl said in her account that "she felt embarrassed as the officer was speaking in English to other officers and laughing," NBC reported.
The US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP), which has faced severe criticism over its treatment of detained migrants, said it takes "all allegations seriously and investigate all formal complaints."
CBP "treats those in our custody with dignity and respect and provides multiple avenues to report any allegations of misconduct," a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.
"The allegations do not align with common practice at our facilities and will be fully investigated."
The spokesman added that the sexual assault allegation is already being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.
The reports obtained by NBC News also included an account by a 16-year-old boy from Guatemala who said that after he and other detainees complained about the taste of the water and food, agents took away sleeping mats and forced them to sleep on the hard floor in retaliation.
Another teenager's account involved border agents scolding detainees whenever they came close to a window.
There has been a public outcry in recent months over the conditions at detention facilities where migrants are held, and there is fierce debate in Congress on how to address the crisis.
Border officials, who have been defended by President Donald Trump, say they are overwhelmed by the surging numbers of refugees crossing the southern US border.
The abuse allegations come a week after CBP announced that it had launched an investigation into a secret Facebook group for current and former agents that is filled with racist memes and posts mocking migrants.
Popular in World
-
Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and 'working through' issue
-
Trump threatens to 'substantially' increase sanctions on Iran
-
Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture
-
Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war, UN probe needed - report
-
Nobel winner Mukwege urges ICC to keep up DRC probes after warlord conviction
-
Trump calls British ambassador to US 'a very stupid guy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.