Serena to face Halep in Wimbledon final
The 37-year-old American, seeded 11, eased past over-matched Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals.
LONDON - Seven-time champion Serena Williams moved to within one win of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles on Thursday when she reached her 11th Wimbledon final.
She will face Simona Halep for the title on Saturday after the seventh seed became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.
Williams has a 9-1 career lead over Halep.
