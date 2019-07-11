View all in Latest
Serena to face Halep in Wimbledon final

The 37-year-old American, seeded 11, eased past over-matched Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Serena Williams celebrates win at Wimbledon. Picture: @Wimbledon/Twitter
2 hours ago

LONDON - Seven-time champion Serena Williams moved to within one win of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles on Thursday when she reached her 11th Wimbledon final.

The 37-year-old American, seeded 11, eased past over-matched Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

She will face Simona Halep for the title on Saturday after the seventh seed became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.

Williams has a 9-1 career lead over Halep.

