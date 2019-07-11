Sarb governor re-appointed for another 5 years
President Cyril Ramaphosa has re-appointed central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago for another five-year term when his current term expires in November, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa also appointed Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim as deputy central bank governors for five years each, effective 1 August.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni appointed an interim board of directors at state asset manager the Public Investment Corporation, with the appointment effective 12 July, the finance ministry added.
