SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey
Of the 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 African countries, more than half believed corruption was getting worse in their country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) Africa on Thursday revealed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is considered the most corrupt institution in the country.
The GCB is the largest, most detailed survey of citizens’ views on corruption and bribery in Africa. The survey was conducted between the end of July and September last year.
Of the 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 African countries, more than half believed corruption was getting worse in their country.
The survey also revealed that 64% of those surveyed think corruption levels increased during the past 12 months. However, overall the SAPS was considered the most corrupt institution in South Africa.
“It is absolutely essential that corruption in the police is tackled. I have to say that it is not an uncommon result across countries and not only in Africa. In some sense, police have extraordinary power and therefore it is there to be abused,” said Corruption Watch’s executive director David Lewis.
The report also highlighted that corruption disproportionately affected the most vulnerable, with the poorest paying bribes twice as often as the richest. Young people pay more bribes than those over 55-years-old.
“Corruption is hindering Africa’s economic, political and social development. It is a major barrier to economic growth, good governance and basic freedoms, like freedom of speech or citizens’ right to hold governments to account,” said the Managing Director of Transparency International Patricia Moreira.
“While governments have a long way to go in regaining citizens’ trust and reducing corruption, these things don’t exist in a vacuum. Foreign bribery and money laundering divert critical resources away from public services, and ordinary citizens suffer most,” Moreira added.
The report also revealed that South Africans think local government officials were highly corrupt, followed by government officials and members of Parliament.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan accused of trying to divert attention from 'rogue unit' report
-
Neighbour recounts gruesome scene after Brakpan family murder
-
Brakpan mom, three children found dead in home
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates next week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.