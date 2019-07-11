SANDF to be deployed to CT in anti-crime operation

Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson has confirmed this to Eyewitness News.

CAPE TOWN - The Police Ministry has confirmed South African Police Service members and the South African National Defence Force will be deployed in crime-riddled communities in Cape Town on Friday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson confirmed this to Eyewitness News on Thursday night.

Several areas have buckled under violence in recent months. These areas include Bonteheuwel, Delft, Hanover Park and Philippi East.

On Monday, Cele addressed residents in Philippi East following a weekend in which at least 11 people were shot dead. There were seven murders in Delft and two in Hanover Park since last Friday.

Last month, six South African Police Service anti-gang unit members came under attack in Samora Machel informal settlement in Nyanga, Cape Town. Police were conducting an operation in the community when they came under attack. Police said anti-gang unit members had arrested one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in the area.

Since the start of the year, close to 2,000 people have been killed in the Western Cape. Most of the murders were gang related.

According to the 2017/18 crime figures, national murder rate increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day. The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga, Cape Town, investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.

Kraaifontein, also in Cape Town, recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders. The stats also show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

