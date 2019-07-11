SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances

The commission said that while the businessman has admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech, the compensation fee was part of the process to secure appropriate redress for human rights violations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it would not accept anything less than R200,000 in damages from Adam Catzavelos for his hate speech remarks.

The Human Rights Commission is taking Catzavelos to the Equality Court.

A video clip of the businessman using the K-word while on holiday in Greece went viral last year, prompting widespread outrage.

His crimen injuria case was heard in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) laid a complaint with the police.

Adam Catzavelos's legal woes are getting worse as his racist remarks have now landed him in three different courts, including in Greece, where authorities have indicated he faces a number of charges relating to racism and hate speech.

However, Catzavelos wants to settle the matter brought by the Human Rights Commission out of court, claiming he was facing financial problems and cannot pay the R200,000 in damages.

But the Human Rights Commission was not entertaining his claims.

Spokesperson Buang Jones: "We want the court to rule on this matter because we cannot agree on the damages."

The commission said that while the businessman has admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech, the compensation fee was part of the process to secure appropriate redress for human rights violations.