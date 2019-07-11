Cheetahs confirm Ruan Pienaar signing
In a statement, Cheetahs says Ruan experience in Guinness PRO14 will be valuable for the Bloemfontein outfit as he represented the Irish side from Belfast in 141 matches between 2010 and 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The Free State Cheetahs have confirmed the signing of former Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar on a two-year contract.
Pienaar represented the Springboks in 88 test matches. He was named at scrum-half in the Magners League Team of the Year for the 2010/11 season and also scooped the Magners League Player of the Year Award.
Pienaar was again selected at scrum-half for the RaboDirect Pro12 Dream Team for the 2011/12 season and was also named the captain of the side.
In 2012, Pienaar played in the Heineken Cup Final, scoring 9 points to Leinster. In 2013 he played in the Pro 12 Final, scoring all of Ulster's 18 points to Leinster.
Between 2004 and 2010, he represented the Sharks in 32 Currie Cup games and 67 Super Rugby matches.
