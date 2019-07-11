Removal of fishing gear continues after whale entanglements in False Bay

About two weeks ago, the department temporarily suspended exploratory fishing for octopus with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister of Barbara Creecy said permit operators were in the process of retrieving fishing gear in Cape Town.

The decision was taken following widespread public concern regarding recent whale entanglements in False Bay.

Creecy said there were three permit holders in False Bay, one was dormant and the other two were used by the same operator.

She said the operators had been out at sea last week, however, the weather was not conducive.

‘As of yesterday morning, they brought in eight lines. The intention is that all lines will be brought in by the end of the week.”

Creecy said last week there was a consultation on alternative methods with all fisheries, including Saldana Bay and Mossel Bay.