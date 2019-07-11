Public Works Minister De Lille: The looting must stop
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has wasted no time in moving to clean up in her department – including the multi-million rand debacle involving Telkom Towers, the new police headquarters in Pretoria.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has wasted no time in moving to clean up in her department – including the multi-million rand debacle involving Telkom Towers, the new police headquarters in Pretoria.
Delivering her budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday night, De Lille said four years after the property was bought, costs have skyrocketed from R600m to R1.6 billion – with the police yet to take occupation.
The Good Party leader announced other plans aimed at reining in corruption and wasteful spending, including lifestyle audits for senior officials and a clampdown on spending on ministerial residences.
Patricia de Lille says all DPWI and police officials will be withdrawn from the Telkom Towers project, with an outside manager to be appointed to monitor the matter
"The costs of the Telkom Towers have ballooned over the past four years from R600m to R1.6 billion – whilst the police continue to wait to take occupation of the premises."
She’s given officials a deadline to carry out lifestyle audits.
"I have requested my department that such audits must be completed between August 2019 and June 2020 and that I want my lifestyle audit to be first."
De Lille says "the looting must stop".
"We are doing all that we can to recover looted money and stem the tide of wasteful and corrupt losses."
