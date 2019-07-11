Outrage over treatment of Zim MP charged with treason

Job Sikhala, who has been charged with treason, has been accused of calling for the overthrow of the government while in the southern Masvingo province.

HARARE - An arrested Zimbabwean member of parliament who was reported missing in Harare by his lawyers has appeared in court.

Rights lawyers allege Sikhala was blindfolded by police and driven to the court in Bikita.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said this amounted to cruel and inhuman treatment of their client.

Sikhala had been expected to appear in a Harare court on Wednesday, but his lawyers said they were denied access to their client. They only got to see him on Thursday morning.

Sikhala allegedly called for government to be overthrown during a rally over the weekend.

MDC treasurer David Coltart had described the police's treatment of Sikhala as an outrage. Coltart said this proved that government was taking Zimbabwe back to the dark ages.