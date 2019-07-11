Opposition parties urge SABC to recoup lost funds from former execs

Opposition parties want the SABC to not just ask for bailouts, but to also recoup monies lost due to the decisions of former employees.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have called on the SABC to go after former executives to recoup lost funds.

They made the call during debate on the Communications Department's budget vote on Wednesday.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said that the SABC would be receiving some form of financial relief from Treasury in the next 10 days.

This follows an initial decision by Treasury to decline the public broadcaster's application for a R3.2 billion guarantee.

Opposition parties want the SABC to not just ask for bailouts, but to also recoup monies lost due to the decisions of former employees.

EFF MP Fana Mokoena: "People are still running around - some of them are even opening their own political parties with the monies of the SABC. We must go and arrest those people, we must recoup the money that we've lost."

FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels has called on the SABC to appoint the right people.

"Let's stop, honourable chairperson, the corruption. Let's make appointments based on merit. Let's learn from the Hlaudi Motsoeneng matter. Let's listen to the opposition parties."