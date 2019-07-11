Opposition parties urge SABC to recoup lost funds from former execs
Opposition parties want the SABC to not just ask for bailouts, but to also recoup monies lost due to the decisions of former employees.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have called on the SABC to go after former executives to recoup lost funds.
They made the call during debate on the Communications Department's budget vote on Wednesday.
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said that the SABC would be receiving some form of financial relief from Treasury in the next 10 days.
This follows an initial decision by Treasury to decline the public broadcaster's application for a R3.2 billion guarantee.
Opposition parties want the SABC to not just ask for bailouts, but to also recoup monies lost due to the decisions of former employees.
EFF MP Fana Mokoena: "People are still running around - some of them are even opening their own political parties with the monies of the SABC. We must go and arrest those people, we must recoup the money that we've lost."
FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels has called on the SABC to appoint the right people.
"Let's stop, honourable chairperson, the corruption. Let's make appointments based on merit. Let's learn from the Hlaudi Motsoeneng matter. Let's listen to the opposition parties."
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan wants Mkhwebane held liable for legal costs in battle over report
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser
-
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence
-
Bruce Koloane to keep ambassador job after state capture revelations
-
ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.