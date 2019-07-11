Nxesi: Compensation fund claims could be more if all employers compliant

The fund compensates people who are disabled by occupational injuries or diseases sustained during their employment.

JOHANNESBURG – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the R17 billion paid out in compensation fund claims in the past year could be even more if all employers were compliant.

Nxesi has told Eyewitness News in an interview following his budget vote speech in Parliament that the claims were an indication of failure to prevent workers’ exposure to occupational injuries and diseases.

“How many of such workers who have not been reported, who do not understand the procedures. We might think that that’s tip of an iceberg and we don’t think that money, it’s too much.

“And maybe once all the people come out, as we’ve made a call, we might find that that money is not enough as we think.”

The minister has also committed to finalising amendments to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act to include domestic workers following a recent court decision that found in their favour.

The current law excludes domestic workers employed in private households.