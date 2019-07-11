View all in Latest
Neighbour recounts gruesome scene after Brakpan family murder

The bodies of a mother and her three children were discovered inside their home.

The Brakpan home where four members of a family were murdered on 10 July 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A neighbour who rushed to the scene after a family of four was shot dead in Brakpan on Wednesday night said he was shocked by what he saw when he entered the house.

Jan Joubert said he was alerted by the screams of the owner of the house who was calling out for help. The bodies of a mother and her three children were discovered inside their home.

A visibly shaken Joubert is a longtime resident at Sallies Village and lives three houses away from the scene where the murders took place.

He said he knew something was wrong when he heard someone scream for help.

"When we got there, the guy told us his family was lying dead on the floor in the house and like I said, he was out of his mind."

Joubert said he rushed to assist and that’s when he made the gruesome discovery.

“We saw the people lying on the ground in the room because it was right across where you come out of the bedroom and we saw the people lying in there but the smoke was so bad that you could see what was happening so we tried to get through to the emergency services [sic]."

No arrests were made and police had cordoned off the area.

