Mthembu: Measures being put in place to deal with WC's high murder rate

Cabinet has expressed shock and dismay at the recent killings of 13 people in Philippi, Cape Town, including six women, who were aged between 18 and 26-years-old.

CAPE TOWN – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet had been briefed on extraordinary measures to curb the high rate of murders in the Western Cape.

Mthembu said that Police Minister Bheki Cele briefed Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday on plans to address the situation.

“Extraordinary measures to stop the murders in the Western Cape – yes, that was discussed. The minister took Cabinet into his confidence and we can assure you that you will see in due course, the measures that are being put in place to ensure that lives do not continue to be lost, particularly in the Western Cape, in Philippi.”

Mthembu said that police needed the co-operation of the community to address the scourge.

“Cabinet has been made aware of action being taken to strengthen safety and security in that area, and strongly appeals to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, to contact their nearest police station.”