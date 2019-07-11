View all in Latest
Mkhwebane hopes to release Estina Dairy Farm report at end of August

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane committed to a fresh investigation in April last year after she was criticised for not delving into allegations against former Free State Premier and now ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as well as former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that her new investigation into the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Farm project was at an advanced stage.

Mkhwebane was in Parliament on Wednesday to present her budget before the Justice committee.

She said that she expected to release her report on the farm project at the end of next month.

“The investigation is at an advanced stage. We’ve interviewed all the beneficiaries. We’ve interviewed several politicians; we’re at the final stage of the investigation and we hope by the end of August we’ll be issuing the report.”

Mkhwebane committed to a fresh investigation in April last year after she was criticised for not delving into allegations against former Free State Premier and now ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as well as former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Zwane was Agriculture MEC at the time of the alleged corruption.

