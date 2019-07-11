Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came under fire from the African National Congress (ANC) but was congratulated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during a stormy meeting with Parliament’s Justice committee on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that while her office operates in a political space, it was under no undue influence.
Mkhwebane was presenting her budget and annual performance plan but devoted most of her time to slamming criticism of her and her office.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that her office could not please everyone but tried to do its work without fear or favour.
"We’ve taken a decision they do not like – we are incompetent, we are biased, involved in political factionalism or not fit for office."
ANC MP Richard Dyantyi wasn’t impressed with her coming out guns blazing against criticism of her office.
"This which you’ve just presented is a presentation by a Public Protector who’s very angry and aggrieved."
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sprang to Mkhwebane’s defence, lashing MPs for daring to question her reports and praising her work as "admirable".
"It’s wrong – an abuse of power – for you to come here and subject this office to have to explain itself in relation to the reports it releases about your colleagues in Parliament."
