Mkhwebane failed to report facts on Sars 'rogue unit' - Gordhan's lawyers
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers have accused Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of failing to investigate the facts behind the establishment on the so-called South African Revenue Services (Sars) rogue unit.
Mkhwebane found Gordhan violated the law when the unit was established in 2007, saying only the president has the power to take such a decision.
The minister has hit back, lodging an urgent application to have the remedial action from the report that made adverse findings against him suspended.
He's also taking the report on review.
His lawyer Tebogo Malatji said Mkhwebane’s report failed to report facts.
"It’s the failure to investigate facts, so that’s the one element. The other element of it is the clear misconstruction and misunderstanding of the legal prescripts applicable to each of these scenarios and we say that’s a matter of concern."
