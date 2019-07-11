Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites

While the winner will only be crowned on 9 August, a handful of contestants have already won on Twitterville.

JOHANNESBURG - The 16 women in the running to become South Africa's next Miss South Africa were announced on Thursday afternoon and a few contestants have caught the public's attention.

The finalists were unveiled at an event hosted by Bonang Matheba, who will also be the official crowning ceremony's host.

Kgothatso Dithebe is a 24-year-old Centurion LLB student with a unique facial birthmark that has taught her resilience.#KgotiForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/GE6CAJWiBA — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

Sound engineer, Noluthando Bennett is a 24-year-old multi-media and web design freelancer from Kagiso in Krugersdorp.#NoluthandoForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/mUBKK2qblt — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

Loren Leigh Jenneker is a 24-year-old aspiring forensic accountant from Centurion in Pretoria.

Loren is working towards a BCom in finance at UJ while tutoring kids who struggle to read.#LorenForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/GPzwYlFqrK — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

Sasha-Lee Olivier is a 26-year-old, plus size model from Alberton, Johannesburg.

Sasha-Lee is pursuing a double major in marketing and psychology at Wits.#SashaForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/PBuL9dFom3 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

Eloïse van der Westhuizen is a 24-year-old merchandise planner from Panorama in Cape Town.#EloiseForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/gvmg232X27 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

Beulah Baduza is a proudly plus size 23-year-old aspiring lawyer completing her LLB degree at the University of Pretoria. #BeulzForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/IopmRz9VDt — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019

#MissSA2019



My prediction:



Chuma or Kgothatso will be crowned Miss SA 2019 pic.twitter.com/jj2uQEoliP — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 11, 2019

The only #MissSA2019 face I've seen and I'm already rooting for her. So beautiful pic.twitter.com/nDoumUxOoZ — Sino (@SMN__________) July 11, 2019

Another winner at the pageant is Matheba's House of BNG alcohol brand, which is the official alcoholic beverage partner for the event.