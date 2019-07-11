View all in Latest
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites

While the winner will only be crowned on 9 August, a handful of contestants have already won on Twitterville.

Miss South Africa contestants. Picture: Miss SA Facebook.
Miss South Africa contestants. Picture: Miss SA Facebook.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The 16 women in the running to become South Africa's next Miss South Africa were announced on Thursday afternoon and a few contestants have caught the public's attention.

The finalists were unveiled at an event hosted by Bonang Matheba, who will also be the official crowning ceremony's host.

While the winner will only be crowned on 9 August, a handful of contestants have already won on Twitterville.

Another winner at the pageant is Matheba's House of BNG alcohol brand, which is the official alcoholic beverage partner for the event.

