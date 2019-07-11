Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
While the winner will only be crowned on 9 August, a handful of contestants have already won on Twitterville.
JOHANNESBURG - The 16 women in the running to become South Africa's next Miss South Africa were announced on Thursday afternoon and a few contestants have caught the public's attention.
SA: We want adequate representation of South African beauty!@Official_MissSA : Say No More#MissSA2019 #MissSATop16 #MissSA pic.twitter.com/REMZgOkxmu— Thandokazi Mfundisi (@ThandoMfundisi) July 11, 2019
The finalists were unveiled at an event hosted by Bonang Matheba, who will also be the official crowning ceremony's host.
Kgothatso Dithebe is a 24-year-old Centurion LLB student with a unique facial birthmark that has taught her resilience.#KgotiForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/GE6CAJWiBA— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Sound engineer, Noluthando Bennett is a 24-year-old multi-media and web design freelancer from Kagiso in Krugersdorp.#NoluthandoForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/mUBKK2qblt— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Loren Leigh Jenneker is a 24-year-old aspiring forensic accountant from Centurion in Pretoria.— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Loren is working towards a BCom in finance at UJ while tutoring kids who struggle to read.#LorenForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/GPzwYlFqrK
Sasha-Lee Olivier is a 26-year-old, plus size model from Alberton, Johannesburg.— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Sasha-Lee is pursuing a double major in marketing and psychology at Wits.#SashaForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/PBuL9dFom3
Eloïse van der Westhuizen is a 24-year-old merchandise planner from Panorama in Cape Town.#EloiseForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/gvmg232X27— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Errin Brits is a 22-year-old LLB student from Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg. #ErrinForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/zihYkXQeQs— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Beulah Baduza is a proudly plus size 23-year-old aspiring lawyer completing her LLB degree at the University of Pretoria. #BeulzForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/IopmRz9VDt— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Nompumelelo Maduna is a 24-year-old private banker from Rockville in Soweto.#MpumeForMissSA #MissSA2019 #DreamWalker pic.twitter.com/4N4E0fT6vn— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 11, 2019
Brilliance. Excellence. Extraordinary.@zozitunzi I'm rooting for you sisi, sisonke!!! 🔥#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/OQmYZuZ29k— Majesty (@FanelwaTom) July 11, 2019
#MissSA2019— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 11, 2019
My prediction:
Chuma or Kgothatso will be crowned Miss SA 2019 pic.twitter.com/jj2uQEoliP
Chuma is my favourite😍😍 #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/2Q5WTcSfGt— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 11, 2019
I choose her #SashaForMissSA #DreamWalker #MissSA2019 https://t.co/mTG7grTRnn— Mr Johannesburg 2014 (@thaboeugene) July 11, 2019
Personally #misssa2019 pic.twitter.com/HJAHMQCq10— ChumaforMissSA (@iamtheghel) July 11, 2019
The only #MissSA2019 face I've seen and I'm already rooting for her. So beautiful pic.twitter.com/nDoumUxOoZ— Sino (@SMN__________) July 11, 2019
@chuma_matsaluka Our own #MissSA2019 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qkOrNhIa63— Sthy Dlela (@Sthy01) July 11, 2019
I give you your top 3 #MissSA2019 😩 pic.twitter.com/wJT3KQLyd7— Garden🍀 (@alette_g) July 11, 2019
I loooove her already.😍😍😍 #MissSA2019 https://t.co/djhMOkGpGh— BAEkiie 🍫👅 (@_claytondube) July 11, 2019
Another winner at the pageant is Matheba's House of BNG alcohol brand, which is the official alcoholic beverage partner for the event.
Raise a glass to women empowerment with @houseofbng, the official #MissSA2019 celebration partner. 👑 pic.twitter.com/A9jdywg3D6— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 9, 2019
