Mashaba pleased with speedy completion of Joburg's M1 double-decker bridge
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the project should be completed ahead of schedule.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that he was pleased with the speedy progress on the construction of the M1 double-decker bridge.
The mayor and Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo visited the site on Wednesday as part of their oversight inspection.
The rehabilitation of the bridge, which cost the city over R100 million, was initially scheduled to be completed in December.
Mashaba said that the project should be completed ahead of schedule.
“I’m happy to announce to our residents that the double-decker bridge will be completed by the end of August this year, which is really good news because we’re three months ahead of schedule.”
