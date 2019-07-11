Mantashe repeats call for review of SA’s fuel price structure

He was delivering the Department of Energy’s budget vote in Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has repeated calls for a review of the country’s fuel price structure to try ease the pressure on South Africans.

He was delivering the Department of Energy’s budget vote in Parliament on Thursday.

The review into the basic fuel price was announced last year and followed hefty fuel hikes and a number of calls for government to step in and prevent further increases.

Last year the department started its review of the fuel pricing formula under then energy minister Jeff Radebe.

The review came as South Africans continued to reel from a number of record fuel price hikes over the years, which has also seen the country’s fuel levy almost double since 2009.

The volatility of crude oil prices and the fact that these are denominated in US dollars adds to the cost issues.

Mantashe says a discussion document on the review of the fuel price has been published and the department has concluded one-on-one discussions with affected parties.