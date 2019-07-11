Heads must roll over municipal audit outcomes, says Mthembu
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet discussed Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s latest report on municipal audit outcomes at its meeting on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet said that levels of poor governance and financial mismanagement in municipalities were unacceptably high and that heads must roll.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet discussed Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s latest report on municipal audit outcomes at its meeting on Wednesday.
• Accountability worsening as only 18 municipalities get clean audits
The report revealed that only 18 out of 257 municipalities achieved clean audits and that 63 municipalities fared worse than in the previous year, with only 22 municipalities showing any improvement in the way they manage their finances.
Mthembu said Cabinet was worried about municipal audit outcomes.
“The unacceptably high levels of poor governance, particularly the management of public funds in a number of municipalities, suggest ineffective and poor execution of service-delivery programmes,” he said.
• 88% of municipalities still awarding tenders unfairly
Hope lies with the Public Audit Amendment Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November. It gives the Auditor-General new powers to act against officials who raid municipal coffers, including holding accounting officers personally liable, where material irregularities are found.
“So, the Auditor General can act. But also, Cabinet has said heads must roll [of] those who continue to spend fruitlessly, spend wastefully and spend irregularly,” Mthembu said.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
