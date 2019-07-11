Gun Free SA: Crimes can be prevented if cops destroyed guns more often
According to the NGO, 2,000 people across South Africa have died as a result of gun violence since the start of this year.
CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa said that many crimes could be prevented if police destroyed firearms more often.
Although the most recent demolition took place in April, Police Minister Bheki Cele noted that there were still 60,000 firearms in SAPS possession that could be destroyed.
According to the NGO, 2,000 people across South Africa have died as a result of gun violence since the start of this year. Just last weekend, 11 people were shot dead in Philippi East.
The organisation's Sara Chitambo: "I fear the catch to this is police corruption is broad with links to these firearms because it can be that people can offer money for these guns, criminals and gangsters usually, and we know that is has happened in the past. For us, that's a big risk we are taking, holding onto these guns and sitting around in warehouses for months on end."
Over in Kuruman in the Northern Cape, five men will appear in court on Thursday after 63 firearms and ammunition were stolen from the Firearms Collection Association in June.
The search for the stolen items continue.
