Govt announces 7 more countries that can visit SA visa-free

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared this during his budget vote speech this week.

CAPE TOWN - South African Tourism says the announcement that seven additional countries received visa-free status will have a substantial economic impact.

SA Tourism says this comes as a welcome surprise, and that they look forward to seeing what else is in store.

The seven new nations to receive the waiver include Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.

SA Tourism's Bashni Muthaya cites an example of growth they tracked previously.

“In 2017 when visas for Angola were waived to South Africa, we saw a 54% growth on the month the waiver became effective. This demonstrates the impact this will have on South Africa.”