Govt announces 7 more countries that can visit SA visa-free
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared this during his budget vote speech this week.
CAPE TOWN - South African Tourism says the announcement that seven additional countries received visa-free status will have a substantial economic impact.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared this during his budget vote speech this week.
SA Tourism says this comes as a welcome surprise, and that they look forward to seeing what else is in store.
The seven new nations to receive the waiver include Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.
SA Tourism's Bashni Muthaya cites an example of growth they tracked previously.
“In 2017 when visas for Angola were waived to South Africa, we saw a 54% growth on the month the waiver became effective. This demonstrates the impact this will have on South Africa.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Miss SA finalists announced & South Africans already have their favourites
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 July 2019
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 9 July 2019
-
Spain court rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias
-
The Moon now has hundreds of artefacts. Should they be protected?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.