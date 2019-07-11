Gordhan wants Mkhwebane held liable for legal costs in battle over report

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made several adverse findings against Gordhan in a report released by her office last week into the so-called South African Revenue Services (Sars) rogue unit.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants the High Court to hold the Public Protector personally liable for the legal costs of his urgent interdict and review application of her office’s report against him.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane made several adverse findings against Gordhan in a report released by her office last week into the so-called South African Revenue Services (Sars) rogue unit.

Gordhan has now launched legal action to suspend the Public Protector’s remedial action against him and to also take the report on review.

The Public Enterprises Minister wants the court to order punitive measures against Mkhwebane over what he describes as "dishonest and reckless" findings.

The minister, who claims he is being singled out, goes further, accusing Mkhwebane - who he says is unfit to hold the office - of pursuing the political motives of others.

He is the second minister to make such claims against Mkhwebane after Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said she was meddling in political affairs by investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gordhan also uses Mkhwebane’s record of court losses to make his case in the statement issued on Wednesday night.

His lawyers have confirmed he has filed an urgent court interdict and a review application of the Public Protector’s report.

In the report, Mkhwebane gives the president 30 days to take action against Gordhan.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)