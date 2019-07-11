Good Party: DA abused criminal justice system by pursuing Patricia de Lille

The NPA on Wednesday announced it's declined to prosecute De Lille on two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party has welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision not to prosecute its leader Patricia de Lille.

“The decision by the National Director of Public Prosecutions is something that we welcome, but it’s not surprising. We always knew that the charges were concocted by the DA in order to pursue whatever agenda they were pursuing,” said Good Party’s Brett Herron.

“They have now been exposed as Patricia de Lille calls them, 'blue liars'. The DA abused the criminal justice system in laying charges against Patricia de Lille. Charges that had no merit for political purposes and they should be ashamed of themselves for abusing the criminal justice system,” he added.

The NPA on Wednesday announced it's declined to prosecute De Lille on two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.

The first complaint relates to allegations of wrongdoing surrounding security-related renovations at De Lille's personal residence. The second complaint related to allegations that she attempted to solicit a bribe from a potential supplier to the City of Cape Town.

The complaints were investigated and found to be baseless.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT NEVER PERSONAL

Meanwhile, the African National Congress’ (ANC) leader in the City of Cape Town said the now-dismissed case it opened against De Lille was never personal.

In 2017, the ANC laid charges against De Lille claiming she upgraded her personal home with state funds. At the time, the cracks in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Cape Town leadership emerged.

The ANC took full advantage of the situation and laid complaints with police. Now the ANC’s Cape Town leader Xolani Sotashe said it was never personal.

De Lille, who is now a minister in the ANC national cabinet said she felt vindicated.