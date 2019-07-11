Good Party: DA abused criminal justice system by pursuing Patricia de Lille
The NPA on Wednesday announced it's declined to prosecute De Lille on two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.
CAPE TOWN - The Good Party has welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision not to prosecute its leader Patricia de Lille.
“The decision by the National Director of Public Prosecutions is something that we welcome, but it’s not surprising. We always knew that the charges were concocted by the DA in order to pursue whatever agenda they were pursuing,” said Good Party’s Brett Herron.
“They have now been exposed as Patricia de Lille calls them, 'blue liars'. The DA abused the criminal justice system in laying charges against Patricia de Lille. Charges that had no merit for political purposes and they should be ashamed of themselves for abusing the criminal justice system,” he added.
The NPA on Wednesday announced it's declined to prosecute De Lille on two complaints dating back to her time as Cape Town mayor.
The first complaint relates to allegations of wrongdoing surrounding security-related renovations at De Lille's personal residence. The second complaint related to allegations that she attempted to solicit a bribe from a potential supplier to the City of Cape Town.
The complaints were investigated and found to be baseless.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT NEVER PERSONAL
Meanwhile, the African National Congress’ (ANC) leader in the City of Cape Town said the now-dismissed case it opened against De Lille was never personal.
In 2017, the ANC laid charges against De Lille claiming she upgraded her personal home with state funds. At the time, the cracks in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Cape Town leadership emerged.
The ANC took full advantage of the situation and laid complaints with police. Now the ANC’s Cape Town leader Xolani Sotashe said it was never personal.
De Lille, who is now a minister in the ANC national cabinet said she felt vindicated.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF MPs thrown out of Gordhan's budget vote after disrupting speech
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?
-
Gordhan accused of trying to divert attention from 'rogue unit' report
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
EFF to join Mkhwebane's defence against Gordhan
-
Gordhan: Reforms at SOEs delayed by ‘fightback’ campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.