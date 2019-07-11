Four candidates in position for WC top cop job

CAPE TOWN - The position of Western Cape police commissioner is still up for grabs.

There's been no official word on when the process will be completed.

However, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has already asked provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal.

The frontrunner to succeed Jula is detectives head, Jeremy Veary.

Veary has been an influential senior police officer for the past 10 years.

But he's the one officer the DA-run provincial government previously said it does not want in the top post.

Veary's close MK comrade Andre Lincoln is also an option.

Lincoln heads up the crucial anti-gang unit.

Former deputy provincial commissioner Peter Jacobs will have to leave his high-level job as national Crime Intelligence boss, should he be interested in the post.

Former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat, who has been without a job for months, is another potential candidate.