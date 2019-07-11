Forensic teams comb scene of Brakpan family murder

Police opened three cases of murder and an inquest docket.

JOHANNESBURG - Police and forensic services on Thursday afternoon arrived at the triple murder scene and alleged suicide in Brakpan to try and piece together what happened.

A woman and her three children were found dead in their home. It's understood her husband found their bodies after he returned from work on Wednesday night. Police opened three cases of murder and an inquest docket.

Modder Street, where the murders took place, was closed off as police officers and forensic services investigated. They went inside the house where the killings happened to reconstruct the scene.

#BrakpanMurders seen here talking to four men outside the house where the murders took place. It’s understood one of them is the father and husband of the victims. BD pic.twitter.com/DY7Zrhm6sZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2019

“We don’t suspect anything for now, but all that we can say is that we are doing our ultimate best [and] we will give further updates regarding this case,” said police spokesperson Pearl van Staad.

These neighbours who live next door said they heard nothing suspicious on Wednesday.

“Everything was quiet here,” said one neighbour.

Another said neighbour said: “I was working outside and I heard nothing.”

However, a neighbour who rushed to the scene after the family of four was shot dead said he was shocked by what he saw when he entered the house.

Jan Joubert said he was alerted by the screams of the owner of the house who was calling out for help.

“When we got there, the guy told us his family was lying dead on the floor in the house and like I said, he was out of his mind,” said a visibly shaken Joubert.

He said he rushed to assist and that’s when he made the gruesome discovery.

“We saw the people lying on the ground in the room because it was right across where you come out of the bedroom and we saw the people lying in there, but the smoke was so bad that you could see what was happening, so we tried to get through to the emergency services.”

No arrests were made and police said they would give an update soon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)