Food delivery man who allegedly raped customer back in court next week

The attack occurred last Friday after a 26-year-old customer ordered a meal.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A food delivery man will be back in court next Wednesday after allegedly raping a customer in Wynberg.

The attack occurred last Friday after the 26-year-old client ordered a meal.

According to a source, the woman was followed to her home when she went to fetch money to pay the man.

After fighting off her attacker, she called a relative and police for help, after which the suspect fled the scene.

The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to 17 July.

Mr D Food said the 43-year-old driver's contract was terminated and he was handed over to police after the company was alerted.

The food delivery company added that it continued to work closely with the police and was remaining in contact with the victim and her family.

