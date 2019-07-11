Food delivery man who allegedly raped customer back in court next week
The attack occurred last Friday after a 26-year-old customer ordered a meal.
CAPE TOWN - A food delivery man will be back in court next Wednesday after allegedly raping a customer in Wynberg.
The attack occurred last Friday after the 26-year-old client ordered a meal.
According to a source, the woman was followed to her home when she went to fetch money to pay the man.
After fighting off her attacker, she called a relative and police for help, after which the suspect fled the scene.
The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to 17 July.
Mr D Food said the 43-year-old driver's contract was terminated and he was handed over to police after the company was alerted.
The food delivery company added that it continued to work closely with the police and was remaining in contact with the victim and her family.
Popular in Local
-
Brakpan mom, three children found dead in home
-
NHI Bill heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Neighbour recounts gruesome scene after Brakpan family murder
-
Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina defends remarks over Gordhan's appointment
-
Mkhwebane failed to report facts on Sars 'rogue unit' - Gordhan's lawyers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.