Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina defends remarks over Gordhan's appointment
The ANC called Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina out for publicly questioning the president’s Cabinet decisions, saying whatever concerns he has, he must raise them within the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has defended his comments on Twitter in which he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Pravin Gordhan to his Cabinet.
Ramaphosa appointed Gordhan as the Minister of Public Enterprises in May after the elections.
This was after the Public Protector found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over the early retirement payout of then Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Gordhan has since approached the court to have that finding set aside.
When Ramaphosa announced that Pravin Gordhan was a member of his Cabinet, Mzwandile Masina tweeted: “The appointment of Pravin undermines the rule of law and makes a mockery of our democracy. This is really out of order.”
The appointment of Pravin undermines the rule of law and makes mockery of our democracy. This is really out of order! I hope the NEC looks into this matter with urgency— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 29, 2019
Eyewitness News asked him about this comment.
“It’s just me ventilating how I feel.”
He said that he made the comment because the African National Congress (ANC) had campaigned for a clean government.
“I said the appointment of Pravin Gordhan is not good for the face for the rule of law, and we’ve spoken to the leadership. I’ve never run away from that matter, but for us, it’s important that we must make sure that the leadership is kept to account on critical issues.”
The ANC called Masina out for publicly questioning the president’s Cabinet decisions, saying whatever concerns he has, he must raise them within the ANC.
