EFF MPs thrown out of Gordhan's budget vote after disrupting speech

A commotion broke out when EFF MPs disrupted Pravin Gordhan saying he should not be allowed to address MPs as he is a 'constitutional delinquent'

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament were kicked out of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote in Parliament.

A commotion broke out when EFF MPs disrupted Gordhan saying he should not be allowed to address MPs as he is a 'constitutional delinquent'

MPs were asked to leave the house but refused to do so. Security was then asked to escort them out, after which a scuffle broke out.

Earlier this week, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan violated the Constitution when allowing a so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue" unit to operate during his tenure as the tax agency’s commissioner.

More to follow.