EFF MPs thrown out of Gordhan's budget vote after disrupting speech
A commotion broke out when EFF MPs disrupted Pravin Gordhan saying he should not be allowed to address MPs as he is a 'constitutional delinquent'
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament were kicked out of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote in Parliament.
MPs were asked to leave the house but refused to do so. Security was then asked to escort them out, after which a scuffle broke out.
Earlier this week, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan violated the Constitution when allowing a so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue" unit to operate during his tenure as the tax agency’s commissioner.
More to follow.
