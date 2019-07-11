Durban police clash with Zandile Gumede supporters

Demonstrators took to the streets on Thursday morning, calling for the reinstatement of the eThekwini mayor, who faces corruption charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of suspended eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede clashed with police in the streets of Durban on Thursday morning.

The group is demanding the reinstatement of Gumede, whose special leave has been extended while she faces corruption charges.

She was suspended soon after her arrest last month and is out on R50,000 bail.

As scuffles broke out during this morning's protest, some journalists were arrested for filming the apparent manhandling of some people.