Dirco's Pandor: Govt expects high standard of conduct from SA's ambassadors

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said she would be having a discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the developments surrounding Bruce Koloane.

CAEP TOWN – International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that the government expected a high standard of conduct from its ambassadors and diplomats abroad.

Pandor was responding to questions about ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane, who this week conceded that he name-dropped politicians like President Jacob Zuma to pressure SANDF officials to allow the Guptas to land at the Waterkloof Air Force base in 2013.

Pandor was briefing the media before she delivered her department’s R2.8 billion budget on Thursday afternoon.

Koloane in the meantime would remain in his post even after admitting his violation and his future would largely depend on Pandor’s discussion with the president.

The minister also touched on the ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela, whose contentious Tweets on the land debate have roiled many.