CT mayor to discuss action plan to deal with crime in CBD

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and various safety agencies, including the Cape Town Improvement District, the City's Law Enforcement and councillors did a walkabout in the CDB on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato said a plan of action would be discussed with law enforcement and metro police next week to address crime in the CBD.

Plato and various safety agencies, including the Cape Town Improvement District, the City's Law Enforcement and councillors did a walkabout in the CDB on Wednesday night.

The mayor made his way through the busy Long Street and surrounds, specifically crime hot spots last night.

While doing the walkabout, he engaged with business owners who raised concerns about robberies, break-ins and assaults on tourists and visitors.

#CBDcrime Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato making his way through the Long Street and surrounds, specifically crime hot spots last night. KP pic.twitter.com/5WJoKhRBNN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2019

"Business people, they have said it themselves in one evening, on one street corner, it's about 15 robberies, drug dealers... the syndicates are taking over."

Plato also spoke to homeless people about alternative options to living on the streets.

This follows recent criticism of the city's treatment of homeless people, including handing out fines for obstructing pedestrian traffic.

"Our by-laws are written, we believe we are constitutionally correct."

Business owner Alain Vilakazi said that the increase in crime was affecting their business.

"Tourists want to come and have a good time in your place but there's also a queue of people are following them; they will distract them with questions and then they steal their phones and they're gone."