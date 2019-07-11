Cronje to lead the Lions young side

Lions team include two debutants with stalwart Ross Cronje leading a talented young side.

CAPE TOWN - The Lions is brimming with youth side in their Currie Cup opener against the Pumas on Saturday.

The side is interspersed with experienced names like Marnus Schoeman, Johannes Jonker and Dylan Smith.

Lions included players like Tyrone Green, Wandisile Simelane, Shaun Reynolds, Vincent Tshituka, Reinhard Nothnagel and Rhyno Herbst who all had a taste of Super Rugby.

Lions: 15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 James Venter, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith.

Replacements: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Ruben Schoeman, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Jan-Louis la Grange.