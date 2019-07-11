Cape driving instructor arrested for being 4 times over legal alcohol limit

A traffic officer on his way home on Wednesday night was approached by a member of the public who indicated that something appeared amiss with the driver.

CAPE TOWN - A driving instructor was arrested for being four times over the legal alcohol limit in Cape Town.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, from City of Cape Town Traffic Service, explained: “As the light changed, the vehicle moved off and hit the curb. The traffic officer activated his light and sirens. The driver was unable to produce his licence and unable to stand unassisted.”

The man was detained at the Goodwood police station.