Cabinet sets August deadline for ‘workable solution’ on e-tolls
President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked his ministers and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to come up with a solution recently.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were given until the end of August to come up with a workable solution to the impasse over e-tolls.
• Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust - Mbalula
The deadline was set by Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the ministers and the premier to come up with a solution.
Makhura said e-tolls would be scrapped in Gauteng, but Mboweni, in a recent Twitter exchange with the premier that the Presidency labelled “regrettable” and “unbecoming”, insisted road-users should pay.
“A united response across government is required on issues such as e-tolling, to ensure South Africans have confidence in the work of government,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.
Mthembu said there’ll be consultations within government over the coming weeks and that Cabinet wanted a report on “workable outcomes” to be submitted to it before the end of next month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?
-
EFF to join Mkhwebane's defence against Gordhan
-
EFF MPs thrown out of Gordhan's budget vote after disrupting speech
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Gordhan: Reforms at SOEs delayed by ‘fightback’ campaign
-
Good Party: DA abused criminal justice system by pursuing Patricia de Lille
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.