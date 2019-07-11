Cabinet sets August deadline for ‘workable solution’ on e-tolls

President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked his ministers and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to come up with a solution recently.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura were given until the end of August to come up with a workable solution to the impasse over e-tolls.

The deadline was set by Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the ministers and the premier to come up with a solution.

Makhura said e-tolls would be scrapped in Gauteng, but Mboweni, in a recent Twitter exchange with the premier that the Presidency labelled “regrettable” and “unbecoming”, insisted road-users should pay.

“A united response across government is required on issues such as e-tolling, to ensure South Africans have confidence in the work of government,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu said there’ll be consultations within government over the coming weeks and that Cabinet wanted a report on “workable outcomes” to be submitted to it before the end of next month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)