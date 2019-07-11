Cabinet approves NHI Bill

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the Bill would give effect to the government’s plan for universal healthcare services for all South Africans, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the National Health Insurance Bill.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the Bill would give effect to the government’s plan for universal healthcare services for all South Africans, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances.

The NHI Bill was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The NHI Bill provides for the creation of the NHI Fund, which will report to the Minister of Health.

Mthembu said the NHI implementation plan would be amended to allow for the NHI to be rolled-out in phases.

He said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize would give more details on the Bill soon.