Brakpan mom, three children killed in home

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Brakpan on the East Rand have woken up to tragic news after a mother and her three children were shot and killed on Wednesday night.

Their bodies were found at their home, which was also set a light in Sallies Village.

Police said that a gun belonging to a man believed to be the father was recovered at the scene.

The police's Pearl van Staad: "The deceased mother aged 40, daughters aged 17 and 19 and a son aged 10. The motive for the killings are unknown at this stage. The Brakpan SAPS is investigating the triple murder and an inquest."