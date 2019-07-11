Brakpan mom, three children killed in home
Their bodies were found at their home, which was also set a light in Sallies Village.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Brakpan on the East Rand have woken up to tragic news after a mother and her three children were shot and killed on Wednesday night.
Police said that a gun belonging to a man believed to be the father was recovered at the scene.
The police's Pearl van Staad: "The deceased mother aged 40, daughters aged 17 and 19 and a son aged 10. The motive for the killings are unknown at this stage. The Brakpan SAPS is investigating the triple murder and an inquest."
