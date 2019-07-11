More cops needed to fight crime, says Cele
During his department’s budget speech in Parliament, Cele said government was investing to recruit more police.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday there are far too few police officers in the country to keep citizens safe.
During his department’s budget speech in Parliament, Cele said government was investing to recruit more police.
• SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey
The minister said South Africa’s police to population ratio was far behind the international standard.
“At the present moment, we are low in our figures. The international standard according to the United Nations, the ratio of policing should be 1:220. In South Africa, we are 1:383 which has almost doubled,” Cele said.
Cele said in the current financial year, police colleges would take about 5,000 trainee officers. He added that 7,000 trainee officers would be recruited over the next two financial years.
He said they would also be working closley with the metro police service to increase visibility.
Popular in Local
-
EFF to join Mkhwebane's defence against Gordhan
-
EFF MPs thrown out of Gordhan's budget vote after disrupting speech
-
SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey
-
Govt announces 7 more countries that can visit SA visa-free
-
SAA board chair Magwaza resigns
-
Neighbour recounts gruesome scene after Brakpan family murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.