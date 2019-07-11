View all in Latest
More cops needed to fight crime, says Cele

During his department’s budget speech in Parliament, Cele said government was investing to recruit more police.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele at a justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing on the elections on 13 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday there are far too few police officers in the country to keep citizens safe.

During his department’s budget speech in Parliament, Cele said government was investing to recruit more police.

• SAPS considered most corrupt institution in SA - survey

The minister said South Africa’s police to population ratio was far behind the international standard.

“At the present moment, we are low in our figures. The international standard according to the United Nations, the ratio of policing should be 1:220. In South Africa, we are 1:383 which has almost doubled,” Cele said.

Cele said in the current financial year, police colleges would take about 5,000 trainee officers. He added that 7,000 trainee officers would be recruited over the next two financial years.

He said they would also be working closley with the metro police service to increase visibility.

