Beaches reopened in Port Alfred after shark attack

A surfer sustained wounds to his leg and was hospitalised after he was bitten by what appeared to have been a juvenile white shark.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Beaches in the Port Alfred area in the Eastern Cape have been re-opened following a shark attack.

A surfer sustained wounds to his leg and was hospitalised after he was bitten by what appeared to have been a juvenile white shark.

He had been surfing with friends at east beach at the time.

This resulted in the Ndlambe Municipality closing the beach.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said: “Beaches in the Port Alfred area have been reopened. The Ndlambe Municipality and the NSR continue to caution bathers and surfers to be cautious. In light of the shark incident, a safety advisory at the beach remains in place.”

