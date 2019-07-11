Australia's Starc sets record for most wickets at a single World Cup
That gave the left-arm quick his 27th wicket of the 2019 tournament, breaking the record of 26 for a single edition he had previously shared with retired Australia paceman Glenn McGrath.
But barring a spectacular collapse, Starc's strike looked like being a footnote in the match with England 124 for one in the 18th over chasing a victory target of 224.
