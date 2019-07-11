Armed robber hospitalised after shoot-out in Belhar

The suspect was stopped in his tracks when he and another attacker attempted to grab a woman's handbag.

CAPE TOWN - An armed robber has been admitted to hospital under police guard, after he was involved in a shoot-out with officers at a Belhar mall.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The suspect was stopped in his tracks when he and another attacker attempted to grab a woman's handbag. The second assailant managed to get away.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspect started to shoot at police. Police retaliated, and the suspect was wounded. The suspect is receiving treatment in hospital. Once charged, he will appear in court.”