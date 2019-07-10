Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing

Zondo told Koloane that he will have to consider whether he genuinely did not remember making certain statements in particular, using the presidents name.

A screengrab of the former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane appearing at the Zondo Commission on 8 July 2019.
A screengrab of the former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane appearing at the Zondo Commission on 8 July 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the former head of State Protocol Bruce Koloane's claim that he could not remember key details related to Waterkloof Air Force Base saga and his about turn when presented with evidence would be central to deciding whether he has been truthful or not.

Koloane testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday where he admitted to using former President Jacob Zuma's name to put pressure on Defence officials to authorise the landing of the Gupta's privately chartered jet.

But on Monday, Koloane claimed he could not remember name-dropping and even questioned the accuracy of the statements made by people who had said he had abused Zuma's name.

Zondo told Koloane that he would have to consider whether he genuinely did not remember making certain statements, in particular, using the president's name.

“Whether it was a case of somebody who was hoping that there would be nothing that could contradict him and if there was nothing, that’s how it would stay, that once you had the recordings, then realise that this could not work. So, I may have to look at which one of the two positions it is.”

Koloane insisted that his memory failed him, adding that he was given limited time to study the many documents provided to him by the commission.

In the recording, Koloane said the then Transport Minister Ben Martins had been given instructions by Zuma to authorise the Gupta landing.

He also used the term "number one" to refer to Zuma.

“I would like to admit that, indeed, I did what is now popularly known as name dropping and used those [names] to nearly push officials who were supposed to process the flight clearance to do their job.”

But Koloane insisted he was not in contact with the politicians.

“The Minister of Transport nor the Minister of Defence nor the president, at any stage, communicate to me that I should deal with this matter.”

The commission will on Wednesday continue hearing evidence related to Transnet.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA